G&S Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.71 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

