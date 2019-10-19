GUD (ASX:GUD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.68

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $10.69. GUD shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 282,512 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of A$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $911.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.37.

About GUD (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

