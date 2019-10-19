Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 49,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

