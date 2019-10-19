Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

