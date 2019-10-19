Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,050 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 51,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

