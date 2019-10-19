Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 114,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 129,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 123,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

