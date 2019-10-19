Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $819,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

