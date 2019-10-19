Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 134 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

