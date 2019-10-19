Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 193 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in First Solar by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 137,203 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 38,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,768.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $55.22 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

