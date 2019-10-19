Harrow Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,825% compared to the average volume of 205 call options.

HROW opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $44,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $115,765. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HROW. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Harrow Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.