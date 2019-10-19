Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HIG. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $200,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

