Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.80 ($130.00).

ZO1 traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €106.20 ($123.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. zooplus has a one year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a one year high of €149.80 ($174.19). The firm has a market cap of $758.62 million and a PE ratio of -291.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.51.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

