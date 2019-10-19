HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Abeona Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group cut Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

