Head-To-Head Analysis: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) versus El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources -1.69% 8.08% 2.02% El Paso Electric 10.39% 7.79% 2.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and El Paso Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.44 billion 2.88 $86.17 million $2.00 26.02 El Paso Electric $903.60 million 3.03 $84.32 million $2.33 28.78

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. PNM Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PNM Resources and El Paso Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00 El Paso Electric 0 3 0 0 2.00

PNM Resources currently has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. El Paso Electric has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.47%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PNM Resources pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats PNM Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

