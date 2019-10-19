Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 5,174,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,951. The stock has a market cap of $980.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

