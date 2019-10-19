HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 173.1% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $749,931.00 and $17.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 173.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034643 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089208 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001152 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00123011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,055.12 or 1.01001460 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003406 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,925,726 coins and its circulating supply is 252,790,576 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

