Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,873.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 110,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

