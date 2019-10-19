Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

