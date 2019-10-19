Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after buying an additional 1,694,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MRK opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.