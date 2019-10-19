Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $28.20 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $208.50 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $166.19 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

