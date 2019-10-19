Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 567,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

