Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 400 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.