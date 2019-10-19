Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading Down 17%

Shares of Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) fell 17% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.17, 552,879 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 229,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexindai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. Hexindai had a negative net margin of 214.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexindai Inc – will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexindai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexindai by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexindai by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexindai by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

