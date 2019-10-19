H&H International Investment LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.