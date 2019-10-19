Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,328.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,328 ($17.35) and last traded at GBX 1,323 ($17.29), with a volume of 61090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,267 ($16.56).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HILS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,205.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

