Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

