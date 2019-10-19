Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after acquiring an additional 226,689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after acquiring an additional 214,053 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

