Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,537,000 after buying an additional 100,490 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

