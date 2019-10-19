Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 265 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

