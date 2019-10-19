Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $95.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.09.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. 2,592,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.