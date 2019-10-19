Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,552 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,556 ($20.33) to GBX 1,552 ($20.28) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.18 ($20.54).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,544 ($20.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,601.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,641.38. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44), for a total value of £6,564 ($8,577.03). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $140,948,900.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

