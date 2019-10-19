Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $167,852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,395.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

