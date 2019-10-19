Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Set at $23.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

