Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 on November 12th

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

