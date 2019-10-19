Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,413. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $157,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,831. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 526.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.