Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) versus TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (OTCMKTS:TTWO) Critical Comparison

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hopto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hopto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hopto has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hopto and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto 2.79% -9.02% 6.96% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 10.93% 23.95% 11.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hopto and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.15 million 0.77 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $2.67 billion 5.21 $333.84 million $3.88 31.63

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Hopto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hopto and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 4 17 0 2.81

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Hopto.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats Hopto on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hopto

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

