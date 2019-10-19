Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00046602 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00449453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00094835 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003153 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001157 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,576,513 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Upbit, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.