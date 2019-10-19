HSBC Analysts Give Nordex (ETR:NDX1) a €11.00 Price Target

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.42 ($12.11).

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €10.45 ($12.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.18. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of €15.75 ($18.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

