HSBC Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

HSBC set a $13.00 price target on Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Vale stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

