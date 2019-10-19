HSBC’s (HSBA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.96) price target (up from GBX 905 ($11.83)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective (down from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 645.93 ($8.44).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 601.60 ($7.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.50. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market cap of $121.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

In other news, insider Marc Moses bought 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.