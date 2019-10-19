HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $1,398,080.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $1,398,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,042 shares in the company, valued at $118,103,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $1,384,990.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $154.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

