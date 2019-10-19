Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 619,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,025. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,566,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,112,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

