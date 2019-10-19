Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $4.69. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 767,056 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$440.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$411.53 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -8.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 5,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,609.66.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

