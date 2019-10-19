Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 39.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $225,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 117.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 148,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 58,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

