Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,694 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

