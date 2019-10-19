Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $383.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

