Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Humana worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $289.26 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

