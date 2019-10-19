Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,268. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $39,675,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $18,859,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 37.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 838,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 600,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $9,099,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

