Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.09 ($10.57).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

