Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 58,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,520. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

